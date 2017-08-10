Maruti Suzuki True Value is the first major automobile OEM to enter India's used car market way back in 2001. The network has 1,132 outlets across 880 cities so far. After 15 years of run, the franchise is set for a major revamp.

Maruti Suzuki has termed the transformation process True Value 2.0 and it aims to make pre-owned cars more attractive and transparent for our valued customers, a press statement said. The company plans to open independent True Value outlets with new theme across the country with a larger display area for a variety of pre-owned cars of Maruti Suzuki. The company plans to set up 150 stand alone new True Value outlets in the country by March 2018.

Each new outlet will be digitally connected through a portal for customers to access details of all the cars available at any True Value outlets in the country. The process is expected to make it easier for customers to choose and visit the relevant outlet for a test drive.

Maruti Suzuki claims the certification of a pre-owned car has 376 check points. The refurbishment and service requirements are also identified during the evaluation and will be carried out at Maruti Suzuki workshops. Then the cars will be inspected and rated on six parameters – engine, suspension, brakes, electrical, transmission and steering control, and exteriors and interiors. Further, a certified car comes with multiple free services and company-backed warranty up to one year.

"We want to offer buyers of pre-owned cars the same experience as buyers of new cars. A network of spacious new outlets, using digital technology for customer convenience, will be a highlight of True Value. Our focus will be on quality cars, refurbished and certified with the assurance of warranty. A star-rating for each car will help the True Value customers to make a right choice," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki.