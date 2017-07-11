Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation of the Dzire compact sedan on May 16. The new version of this best-selling sedan India came with a comprehensive rework on design. The platform is also new while the powertrain remained untouched.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol version still in the pipeline?

In the month of May, sales of Dzire saw a drastic dip. The compact sedan managed to find only 9,073 takers and it became the eighth best selling model. However, first full month sales results show the new Dzire is now back to the top five. With 12,049 unit sales last month, Dzire was the third best-selling passenger vehicle in June.

The technical delays at the plant while shifting the manufacturing process to the new model seems to have dented the supply and sales in May. The sales numbers for last month are promising for Dzire and are expected to touch 15,000 in July.

Since its launch, the new Dzire has garnered over 50,000 bookings and waiting period now stands at over three months depending on the city. Based on the company's Heartect platform that also underpins premium hatchback Baleno, the new Dzire is wider by 40mm and has enhanced the shoulder room in front by 20mm and at the rear by 30mm. It also gets additional boot space of 62-litres and extra legroom of 55mm.

Under the hood, the tried and tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol, and 1.3-litre, four-cylinder diesel engines power the Dzire. While petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm, the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm.Transmission is handled by the five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard and five-speed AMT.

The new Dzire is now priced at Rs 5,42,706 for the base Lxi configuration and go up to Rs 9,39,084 for the top-spec ZDi+ AGS, ex-showroom Delhi.