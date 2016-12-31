Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is also set to join the price bandwagon in India as the emerging reports suggest that the company would increase the prices from January.

Maruti Suzuki is the latest carmaker to join the club. While the quantum of the price hike is yet to be known, the Economic Times reports that the increase is likely to be up to 2 percent. Maruti is expected to reveal the model-wise price hike details in the coming days. The increase is expected to affect the entire range of Maruti Suzuki products, including the Nexa models.

Carmakers like Hyundai, Tata Renault, Tata and Volkswagen have already announced price hikes, which will be effective from January 1. The prices of Volkswagen models will be increased by up to 3 percent depending on the model, while the price hike of Mercedes-Benz will be about 2 percent. Toyota hiked the prices in the range of 3 percent while the prices of Tata vehicles will go up in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the model.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai will increase the prices by up to Rs 1 lakh. The price of Honda vehicles will go up by up to 3 percent. Chevrolet and Isuzu Motors have also announced that the prices of their offerings in the country will go up from January 2017. Two-wheeler maker Bajaj is also going to increase the prices of its offering in India from January by up to Rs 1,500. Popular domestic UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra will increase the prices of its vehicles from January 2017 by up to Rs 26.500.