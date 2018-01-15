Maruti Suzuki — the Indo-Japanese outfit — currently rules the Indian automobile industry with nearly 50 percent market share.

The small-car specialist is miles ahead of global industry leaders like Toyota and Volkswagen in India.

The company bettered its performance on a large scale last year, and the latest sales data indicates every effort has paid off.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 16,02,522 cars in 2017, registering a double-digit growth once again. That means the company has found three buyers in every minute, selling 4,390 cars every single day in 2017, reports Financial Express.

The figures are not surprising at all. Maruti Suzuki has been dominating in the bestselling passenger vehicle list of every month. Models like the Alto, Dzire, WagonR and Swift are consistently in top form throughout the year.

The most popular Alto hatchback's sales stood at 1.9 lakh last year, which was nearly 10,000 units more than its sales in 2016.

Maruti Suzuki kick-started its 2017 campaign by launching the Ignis crossover via its Nexa premium dealership chain. The performance variant of the Baleno hatchback — the Baleno RS — entered the market in March, while the new Dzire sedan launched in May set the sales chart of Maruti Suzuki on fire.

The third generation of the compact sedan with its aggressive price point overtook the Alto as the bestselling car of India in some months last year. In addition, the company also launched facelifted the S-cross and Celerio in 2017.

Another reason for the spike in Maruti's sales is the new Gujarat plant. Maruti Suzuki's Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana are running full capacity, and the company was struggling to produce cars as per demand.

The Gujarat plant became operational in February 2017, and helped the car-maker deliver cars at a swift pace.

The company is not planning to rest on its laurels. To make the year 2018 even more successful, the company has lined up an array of new products.

The carmaker is expected to launch the third generation of the Swift at Auto Expo 2018. It will also showcase the #ConceptFutureS, a model that will tease the company's all-new compact car design language. It will be followed by an array of facelifts for its existing models.

