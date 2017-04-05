Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car-maker, appears to have started working on the S-Cross facelift in India and here we get a first-ever glimpse of the spy shots of the new avatar.

Folks at TeamBHP have managed to snap the S-Cross facelift at the company's production facility in Gurgaon, Haryana, hinting that work on it is progressing rapidly. Although the image of the new S-Cross does not reveal much other than the new headlights of the crossover, auto enthusiasts in the country already have an idea of what to expect once it arrives. Suzuki had unveiled S-Cross facelift last year in the global market and is expected to join the company's India line-up this year.

From what we know so far, the S-Cross in its new avatar is likely to continue with the same 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units under the hood. The 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque while the 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. In the international markets, the S-Cross facelift now gets 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with four-wheel drive (4WD). It remains to be seen if the same would make it to the S-Cross in India.

In the new avatar, the S-Cross facelift will get newly styled front fascia with a larger radiator grille and new projector headlamps and the re-worked rear with tail lamps and new bumper. Inside, the S-Cross facelift will have a slew of new features such as new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching. The basic layout, however, remains same.

The S-Cross facelift would be Maruti's fourth offering in India to join Nexa, the premium dealerships of the company, in 2017. The Nexa already welcomed the Ignis, the Baleno RS and the Ciaz to its floor this year.

Image Source: TeamBHP