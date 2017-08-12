Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker launched Nexa premium dealership in July 2015 with the launch of S-Cross crossover. The Nexa range then extended with Baleno, Ignis and Ciaz and all of these models have overwhelming sales. However, the S-Cross struggled a bit in sales for being an early bird.

Leaving no stone unturned, the company is set to give a makeover to the S-Cross and its launch is expected in September. Ahead of the arrival, Nexa dealerships will start accepting bookings for new S-Cross from September 1, reports Cartoq. However, the company is yet to announce launch date of the new S-Cross.

The new model has already been unveiled globally and it gets major rework on the face. Restyled and beefier front bumper extends off-road appeal of the vehicle while the larger radiator grille cannot go unnoticed. The larger chrome chrome overdosed grille with vertical slats will subjective on reception. New projector headlamp unit comes with integrated daytime running lamps.

The side profile of the S-Cross remains untouched barring new alloy wheel design. The rear gets slightly redesigned tail lamps and bumper. The basic interior layout remains untouched in the new S-Cross while new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching will bring freshness.

The new S-Cross will carry over 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units from the current model. The 1.3-litre diesel motor churns out 89bhp power and 200Nm torque and 1.6-litre diesel engine tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm. Rumours say, Maruti Suzuki will bring petrol engine options to S-Cross this time. While the global spec S-Cross gets a 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine, Indian model is expected to draw power from 1.4-litre K-Series unit that does duty in the Ciaz.

