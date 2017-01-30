Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has dropped the lower variants of its premium crossover the S-Cross in India owing to poor sales. The emerging reports suggest that the 1.6L Delta and Zeta variants of the S-Cross are no more part of the premium crossover line-up.

While the company continues to sell all three variants of the 1.3-litre diesel engine, the 1.6 litre engine version is currently being offered only in the top-end Alpha 1.6 litre variant. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, the first model that went on sales through the company's premium dealership network, the Nexa in India, has had initial hiccups in the market due to its exorbitant price tag. However, the model sailed through after the company slashed the prices by up to Rs 2 lakh.

Although the reasons for the latest rejig in the variant line-up of the S-Cross is unclear, a spokesperson of the company told Press Trust of India (PTI) that it is due to the customer preference for the higher variants.

"In this segment (1.6 litre engine), customers go for highest trim that has all the features. Therefore, it is business prudence to keep the number of variants at an optimum level in line with customers requirements," as quoted by PTI.

The S-Cross is offered only in diesel engine options. It is available with two diesel engine options -- 200 DDiS 1.3-litre diesel motor that can churn out 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, and 320 DDiS 1.6-litre diesel that is tuned to pump out 118bhp and 320Nm of torque.

Maruti is expected to bring the facelifted avatar of the S-Cross to India this year. The S-Cross is expected to boast changes both inside and outside and the rumour has it that in India, the new model of the crossover could also get 1.4-litre K-Series petrol engine under the hood.