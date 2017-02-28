Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has officially spilled the beans on the future of its hatchback, the Ritz, in India to put an end to month-long rumours and speculations. A spokesperson of the company has confirmed that the Ritz, the hatchback that has been part of Maruti's India portfolio since 2009, has come to the end of the road.

"As part of refreshing our product portfolio, we continuously review our portfolio and introduce new models," the MSI spokesperson was quoted by Press Trust of India. "Maruti Suzuki is committed to ensure availability of spare parts and service for next 10 years," he added.

Maruti Suzuki Ritz, the compact hatchback was rumoured to be out of production since November last year. Although the Ritz was amongst the popular models of the company, its sales did not really match expectations.

The Ritz is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol unit develops 86bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the diesel motor churns out 74bhp and 190Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual transmission. The car has been clocking average sales of 3,000 units per month, which is on the lower side, when compared to the sales of other models of the company. Launched in 2009, Ritz has not received any major update in India till now.

The Ritz is believed to have made way for the new Ignis compact crossover of Maruti. The company had earlier also cut down the production of the Ritz to accommodate new models like the Baleno and the Vitara Brezza to keep pace with scaling demand.