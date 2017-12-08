Maruti Suzuki India Limited has issued a voluntary recall for its bestselling sedan, the Dzire. The recall has been initiated over a fault with the rear wheel hub.

Maruti Suzuki says 21,494 units of the Dzire — manufactured between February 23 and July 10 this year — will be under scrutiny in the recall.

The company will carry out inspection and replacement for free of cost, and has been contacting customers whose cars are affected by the recall since the beginning of October.

Owners of the new Dzire can also check whether their cars are due for recall by entering the vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alphanumeric number) in the portal provided on Maruti Suzuki's website.

The third generation of the Dzire was launched in May this year and got a tremendous start in India. The compact sedan recorded 1 lakh sales in India in just five and a half months.

Based on the company's HEARTECT platform that also underpins the premium hatchback Baleno, the new Dzire is pitted against Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Xcent in its segment.

Under the hood, the new Dzire has the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol and 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engines of the previous model.

While the petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm, the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm.

Transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard, and five-speed AMT.

The Dzire in August this year snatched away the tag of the bestselling car in India from the Alto. The new sedan kept the lead in September and October before Alto fought back to its old position in November.

Thanks to the festive season sales surge, Maruti Suzuki sold over 60,000 Dzire units in August and September alone. As the demand for the new Dzire rises, the waiting period is also getting extended. The Dzire now commands a waiting period of up to 16 weeks, up from the 12-week delay earlier.