Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the third generation of the Swift hatchback in India. Ahead of the launch, the company dealers have already started accepting bookings. Emerging reports indicate the go faster version of the Swift christened Swift RS will be offered in India.

Maruti Suzuki has previously sold RS version of the Swift in India with pure cosmetic updates. This time around it will get a more powerful engine. The 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, which is tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque at 1,700 to 4,500rpm in the Baleno RS, is expected to power Swift RS as well without a change in output. The Boosterjet engine was originally slated for 110bhp. Maruti Suzuki reduced the power to 100bhp primarily to achieve impressive 21.1kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Swift RS will look different than other Swift models, thanks to the exterior kit package just like Baleno RS. The kit will include tweaked front and rear bumper with sportier stance, mesh-type front grille and side skirts. The rear bumper is expected to get a dual-tone finish and faux diffuser. The alloy wheels may get the diamond-cut finish in dark shade.

The new Swift is based on the light and rigid new-generation platform, Heartect. The regular version of the hatchback will flaunt a honeycomb grille at the front along with swept-back headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The side will remain identical to the current Swift and wears blacked-out A-pillar. It rides on new diamond-cut allow wheels. At the rear, the hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and boot lid.

Suzuki sells new Swift in many new engine options in the global markets. It is not clear whether the same engines will make it to the Indian market. For now, the India-spec model is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both the mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic options.

Source: Cars18