Maruti Suzuki's vision to go premium is not a new thought aroused after the idea of Nexa dealerships in 2015. In the beginning of this decade, the India's largest carmaker had launched a premium sedan named Kizashi.

The Kizashi was arguably the first premium product from Maruti Suzuki, which was launched in February 2011. Blame it on the petrol-only engine, higher price tag of close to Rs. 17 lakh or fuel efficiency of around 12kmpl, customers have fully ignored the completely built unit (CBU) line sedan.

The fate of its flagship SUV was also no different. Years before the launch of Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki had started selling Grand Vitara SUV priced above Rs 15 lakh. However, the SUV is literally an alien on roads.

Fast forward to 2015, the industry has grown and Maruti Suzuki tasted victory with over 10 lakh segments with S-Cross, Baleno, Ignis and Ciaz. It looks like the change in the scenario might have prompted Maruti Suzuki to give a second life to the dream again.

A report in Carwale claims next car model via Nexa premium dealership is expected to be a D-segment sedan like the Hyundai Elantra or the Skoda Octavia and a premium SUV rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Tucson or the Jeep Compass. Both the vehicles squarely fall as the successor of Kizashi and Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any expansion plans of the Nexa yet while it has already placed an order for a large number of the 2.0-litre Multijet turbocharged diesel engine. The mill is available in different states of the tune from 110bhp to 190bhp. With no current cars of Maruti Suzuki currently using this engine, it is expected to power new Vitara and Kizashi replacement sedan about which Maruti Suzuki managed to keep the news under the wraps.

More clarity on the upcoming products of Maruti Suzuki in Nexa range is expected to get revealed at Auto Expo 2018. Until then, it is safe to assume that Maruti Suzuki will come up with something radical to ensure and retain success in the premium segment, which was not its domain.

