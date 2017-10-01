Maruti Suzuki India Limited launched its premium urban offering S-Cross on Sunday. The new S-Cross sports an entirely new, bold design with a powerful upright stance.The company claimed that its new green technology would considerably reduce emissions.

The fact that S-Cross enjoys a special place in Maruti Suzuki portfolio encouraged the company to look at this change quite aggressively. The company, along with its suppliers, has invested over Rs 100 crore towards development of the new S-Cross. It comes with over 95% localisation, a company statement explained.

Calling it an important milestone in the company's "journey of transformation," Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said: "The all-new S-Cross comes with an all new fascia that is bold and aggressive. By equipping it with the acclaimed green technology DDiS200 with Smart Hybrid we have been able to bring down emissions in the all-new S-Cross to as low as 105.5 gm/km. We are confident that S-Cross will strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in the premium urban segment."

Masculine and aggressive

The masculine and aggressive upright stance is accentuated by a sculpted hood design and sleek headlamps. The sharp LED projector headlamps, housed neatly with the daylight running lamps (DRLs), make the new S-Cross more assertive.

The imposing chrome on the grille, along with the emphatic S insignia, makes the new S-Cross distinct and premium. The rear combination lamps (RCL), also equipped with LEDs, are cleaner, sharper and more contemporary in style. Wider tyres (215/60 R16), coupled with contrasting two-tone machine finished alloys, give it an imposing on-road presence. Overall, the all-new S-Cross is much more premium, aggressive and assertive, the company stated.

Classy Interiors

Maruti Suzuki has given special care to upgrade interiors and make it classier with a satin chrome accent finish, a soft touch dashboard and well-coordinated seat fabric designs. More new-age technologies, like an intuitive touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlaywould also complement the all-new S-Cross. It comes with a piano black central panel, together with a premium leather finish arm-rest.

New Powertrain

The new S-Cross gets the DDiS 200 with Smart Hybrid technology. This is the third model in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to host the DDiS 200 with Smart Hybrid technology. It comes packed with a host of features like idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gearshift indicator.

Safety features

Tested at the company's world-class Rohtak R&D facility, the new S-Cross is among the six models already compliant with advanced upcoming new safety norms - frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety. It comes with rear seat ISO-FIX child seat safety mount.

Launched in August 2015, S-Cross was the first premium offering to debut from the Company's all new premium retail channel-NEXA. S-Cross therefore, has been instrumental in shaping the premium imagery of the channel and contributed significantly towards establishing NEXA. The company has sold over 53,000 S-Cross in the domestic market and exported over 4,600 units, the statement said.