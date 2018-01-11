Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has announced its decision to hike the prices owing to the increase in commodity and other administrative and distribution costs. The price will be applicable to the cars sold through the regular and the Nexa premium dealerships of the company effective from January 10.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno take note! Tata X451 to debut in near-production version at Auto Expo 2018

The quantum of the price hike is in the range of Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000. With the announcement to increase the prices, Maruti Suzuki joined other carmakers like Toyota, Honda, Ford, Tata, Mahindra who have also increased the prices of their models in January 2018 owing to rising input cost. Maruti Suzuki's range of models includes Alto 800 to the premium crossover S-Cross, priced from IRs 2.45 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (All Prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Also read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift spotted testing in India; debut likely at Auto Expo in February

In 2018, Maruti Suzuki is expected to add a host of models to its line-up in India. The auto enthusiasts in the country will get a preview of next to year launches of the company at the upcoming Auto Expo in February. The Auto Expo is expected to see the debut of the much-awaited new Swift hatchback and its variants, new Ertiga and Ciaz. The company will also unveil its new design language for an all new compact car in the form of #ConceptFutureS.