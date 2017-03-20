Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been in the Indian market for the last two months. The compact crossover from the country's largest car-maker was launched on January 13. Priced at Rs 4.59 lakh, Ignis is pitted against Mahindra KUV100.

So, it is time to sit back and tail it to find out the returns through numbers. How well is it doing in the compact crossover segment? A cursory glance at the early figures provide ample proof that the new Ignis, the latest offering of Maruti sold exclusively at Nexa, is an instant hit in the Indian market.

The booking numbers are already pushing only one way -- upwards. Ignis has sold 15,000 units in the first two months of its launch.

The latest buzz is that the Delta variant of Ignis is in high demand and contributed to almost 50 percent of the sales. Ignis is offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants.

The petrol models of Ignis are also more in demand and out of every 10 models of Ignis sold, two are said to be AMT models, reports ET Auto. The waiting period of Ignis is also on the rise, with the waiting period climbed up to four months in some cities.

Ignis is made at Gurgaon plant of the company in Haryana, where Vitara Brezza is also produced.

Priced at Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Ignis comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with AGS technology. While the petrol mill in Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6,000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4,200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4,000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2,000 rpm.

Ignis Price List

Petrol Diesel Variants Price (Rs) Variants Price (Rs) Sigma 4.59 lakh Delta 6.39 lakh Delta 5.19 lakh Zeta 6.91 lakh Zeta 5.75 lakh Alpha 7.80 lakh Alpha 6.69 lakh -- --

Petrol Automatic (AGS) Diesel Automatic (AGS) Delta 5.74 lakh Delta 6.94 lakh Zeta 6.30 lakh Zeta 7.46 lakh

Source: ET Auto