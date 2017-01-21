Maruti Suzuki had launched its first compact crossover Ignis in India on January 13 for a starting price of Rs 4.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The third product via premium Nexa chain of the carmaker will be followed by Baleno RS, a go faster version of the Baleno hatchback.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS to be launched in February

After Baleno RS, Maruti Suzuki is plotting to launch RS version of Ignis, according to Financial Express. Though details are scarce at the moment, reports say that the mill will be a 1.0-BoosterJet unit. Here are some details that we can expect from Ignis RS.

Design - Ignis RS will feature some exterior as well as interior cosmetic changes to differentiate it from regular models. It is expected to feature sportier front and rear bumpers. The rear bumper may get dual-toned scheme with faux diffusers in line with Baleno RS. It will also get side skirts for sporty appeal. Similar to the Alpha trim on regular Ignis, the RS version is expected to have the U-shaped LED projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps and front fog lamps with chrome garnish as standard.

Engine and transmission - Ignis RS will be the second model in Maruti Suzuki's stable to draw power from the BoosterJet engine. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will dish out nearly 110bhp and 170Nm of peak torque mated to five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Interior and features - The RS version is expected to get an all-black colour scheme. It may also come with auto headlamps and wipers, reverse camera and parking sensors, automatic climate control, electric adjust and folding wing mirrors and a seven-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation. Additionally, the car may get steering mounted audio and phone controls, engine start/stop button and keyless entry.