Maruti Suzuki launched its first compact crossover, the Ignis, on January 13 for a starting price of Rs 4.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. This is the third product to be sold via premium Nexa chain of the carmaker. The Nexa range will soon get the faster version of the Baleno christened as Baleno RS and new reports indicate the Ignis will also get the RS treatment after the Baleno RS.

Similar to the Baleno RS, the Ignis RS will be powered by the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, reported Financial Express. However, the output will be different. The Boosterjet engine in the Baleno RS is expected to produce 110bhp, while it may be tuned to churn out lesser power in the Ignis RS. The jazzed up version of the Ignis will be mated to five-speed manual transmission.

The basic design of the Ignis RS will be identical to the regular Ignis albeit some cosmetic add-ons. It is expected to feature a sportier front and rear bumpers. The rear bumper may feature dual-toned scheme with faux diffusers in line with the Baleno RS. Similar to the Alpha trim on regular Ignis, the RS versions expected to have the U-shaped LED projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps, front fog lamps with chrome garnish as standard. It will also get side skirts and Maruti Suzuki may bring new design to the diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade for the RS version.

On the inside, the RS version is expected to get an all-black colour scheme. The sportier version of the Ignis may also flaunt touchscreen infotainment system with Smart Play Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) remote app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth, USB and AUX compatibility. Additionally, the car may get steering mounted audio and phone controls, engine start/stop button and keyless entry.