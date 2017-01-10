Maruti Suzuki will launch its first compact crossover, the Ignis, on January 13. The third car model to be sold via Nexa premium chain, Ignis has already arrived at some dealerships. Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings for the Ignis on January 1 and the waiting period has now gone up to 12 weeks.

The waiting period for the petrol variants of the Ignis is between 8-10 weeks, while it takes nearly 12 weeks for the diesel models, report Zigwheels. Bengaluru has the longest waiting period for the diesel Ignis at 12 weeks.

The price range of Ignis starts at around Rs 5.5 lakh. The car will lock horns with not just models like Mahindra KUV100 in its segment, but with leaders in the hatchback segment.

The new Nexa offering features a boxy design, yet it looks distinct from other small cars in India- with rectangular projector headlights with integrated DRLs, a sharper front bumper that houses fog lamps and a honeycomb front grille. The plastic faux vent in the bonnet adds a premium feel to the exterior.

On the interiors, Ignis will feature unique toggle switches, large tab-like screen and a sporty speedometer dial. Being a premium product, the company will offer interior trim pieces to go with different colour options. Ignis will also have airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Ignis for India has been confirmed with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine is expected to churn out a power output of 84bhp and 115Nm, while the diesel mill is expected to generate 74bhp of power and 190Nm peak torque. Both engines will be mated to the choice of manual and automatic (AMT) transmission options.

Source: TeamBHP