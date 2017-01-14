The wait for the new compact crossover is finally over. Maruti Suzuki launched its first compact crossover, the Ignis, with an aggressive price tag of Rs 4.59 lakh on Friday, January 13.

Ignis Nexa

The Ignis is Maruti's third model to go through the company's premium dealership chain, Nexa. The compact crossover will be positioned below the premium hatchback, the Baleno, in Nexa, and targets the millennials.

Ignis Price List

Petrol Diesel Variants Price (Rs) Variants Price (Rs) Sigma 4.59 lakh Delta 6.39 lakh Delta 5.19 lakh Zeta 6.91 lakh Zeta 5.75 lakh Alpha 7.80 lakh Alpha 6.69 lakh -- --

Petrol Automatic (AGS) Diesel Automatic (AGS) Delta 5.74 lakh Delta 6.94 lakh Zeta 6.30 lakh Zeta 7.46 lakh

Ignis Design

Ignis is built on a new generation rigid platform embodying Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection. The company has invested over Rs 950 crore towards the development of the Ignis.

The Ignis flaunts LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps with chrome inserts, and 3D trapezoidal 5 spoke all-black Alloy Wheels.

Ignis Interiors

The cabin, finished in black and ivory dual tone, gets cockpit styled console panel set. The look is completed by the EDM-inspired illumination in the speedometer, and carbon fibre texture on louvers and speedometer. It comes equipped with an infotainment system integrated with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link. The compact crossover is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to offer Android Auto feature.

Ignis Safety

The safety in the Ignis is taken care of by dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner force limiter (PTFL) and ABS with EBD. It also gets ISOFIX Anchorage, a child seat restraint system as standard in all variants.

Ignis Engine

Ignis comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with AGS technology. While the petrol mill in the Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

Engine Petrol Diesel Type VVT Petrol (1.2 L) DDiS 190 Diesel (1.3 L) Power 82bhp @ 6000rpm 74bhp @ 4000rpm Torque 113Nm@ 4200 rpm 190Nm @ 2000 rpm Efficiency 20.89kmpl 26.80kmpl Transmissions MT, AMT MT, AMT

Ignis Dimensions

Length 3700mm Width* 1690mm Height 1595mm Boot Space(with tray) 260 Litres Wheel Base Minimum 2435mm Ground Clearance 180mm

Ignis Colours