The wait for the new compact crossover is finally over. Maruti Suzuki launched its first compact crossover, the Ignis, with an aggressive price tag of Rs 4.59 lakh on Friday, January 13.
Ignis Nexa
The Ignis is Maruti's third model to go through the company's premium dealership chain, Nexa. The compact crossover will be positioned below the premium hatchback, the Baleno, in Nexa, and targets the millennials.
Ignis Price List
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Variants
|Price (Rs)
|Variants
|Price (Rs)
|Sigma
|4.59 lakh
|Delta
|6.39 lakh
|Delta
|5.19 lakh
|Zeta
|6.91 lakh
|Zeta
|5.75 lakh
|Alpha
|7.80 lakh
|Alpha
|6.69 lakh
|--
|--
|Petrol Automatic (AGS)
|Diesel Automatic (AGS)
|Delta
|5.74 lakh
|Delta
|6.94 lakh
|Zeta
|6.30 lakh
|Zeta
|7.46 lakh
Ignis Design
Ignis is built on a new generation rigid platform embodying Suzuki Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) for occupant protection. The company has invested over Rs 950 crore towards the development of the Ignis.
The Ignis flaunts LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps with chrome inserts, and 3D trapezoidal 5 spoke all-black Alloy Wheels.
Ignis Interiors
The cabin, finished in black and ivory dual tone, gets cockpit styled console panel set. The look is completed by the EDM-inspired illumination in the speedometer, and carbon fibre texture on louvers and speedometer. It comes equipped with an infotainment system integrated with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link. The compact crossover is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to offer Android Auto feature.
Ignis Safety
The safety in the Ignis is taken care of by dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner force limiter (PTFL) and ABS with EBD. It also gets ISOFIX Anchorage, a child seat restraint system as standard in all variants.
Ignis Engine
Ignis comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with AGS technology. While the petrol mill in the Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.
|Engine
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Type
|VVT Petrol (1.2 L)
|DDiS 190 Diesel (1.3 L)
|Power
|82bhp @ 6000rpm
|74bhp @ 4000rpm
|Torque
|113Nm@ 4200 rpm
|190Nm @ 2000 rpm
|Efficiency
|20.89kmpl
|26.80kmpl
|Transmissions
|MT, AMT
|MT, AMT
Ignis Dimensions
|Length
|3700mm
|Width*
|1690mm
|Height
|1595mm
|Boot Space(with tray)
|260 Litres
|Wheel Base Minimum
|2435mm
|Ground Clearance
|180mm
Ignis Colours
|Single tone
|Dual Tone Zeta (optional) & Alpha grade
|Pearl Arctic White
|Uptown Red
|Uptown Red with Midnight Black
|Silky Silver
|Tinsel Blue
|Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black
|Glistening Grey
|Urban Blue
|Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White