Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the new offering in the Nexa dealership is just a few days old in India and the compact crossover is off to a good start with bookings crossing 10,000 already. The Ignis was launched in the country on January 13 with a price tag of Rs 4.59 lakh.

The Ignis, the third model to go on sale through Nexa premium dealership of Maruti is open for bookings online and the vehicle can also be booked at the dealerships. The new car commands a waiting period of up to 10 weeks for the petrol models, while the diesel variants have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks, reports CarandBike.

The Ignis is built on a new generation rigid platform and comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with AGS technology. While the petrol mill in the Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

The cabin of the Ignis is finished in black and ivory dual tone and comes equipped with an infotainment system integrated with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link. The compact crossover is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to offer Android Auto feature.

Ignis Price List

Petrol Diesel Variants Price (Rs) Variants Price (Rs) Sigma 4.59 lakh Delta 6.39 lakh Delta 5.19 lakh Zeta 6.91 lakh Zeta 5.75 lakh Alpha 7.80 lakh Alpha 6.69 lakh -- --