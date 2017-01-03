1 / 3





The wait for the highly anticipated the Ignis crossover from the house of Maruti Suzuki will soon be over in India as the country's largest car maker is geared up for its launch on January 13. Ahead of its arrival in India, the Ignis is open for online bookings on Nexa website with a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The Ignis has never missed the headline since its first appearance in India at the Auto Expo 2016. Now as we inch closer to the launch of the Ignis in the country, TeamBHP has managed to lay their hands on the official brochures of the upcoming compact crossover, giving a clear picture of what to expect on the arrival of the model.

The crossover Ignis is Maruti's first launch in the New Year 2017 and it is expected to be followed by the Baleno RS. The Ignis will join Nexa floor in the country and the word around the internet is that the crossover is high on hype.

Here we list the features, variants and colours of the upcoming Ignis and find out whether the new Maruti Suzuki offering will live up to the hype.

Variants, Colours

From the leaked brochure, what we understand is that the Ignis, the third model to join Nexa premium dealership line-up of Maruti, will be offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. While all four variants will come in Pearl Arctic White and Silky Silver, Uptown Red and Tinsel Blue will be offered only in Zeta and Delta variants. The top-end trim Alpha will not be offered in Glistening Grey and the base variant Sigma will not get Urban Blue. As far as the dual-tone paint jobs are concerned, Maruti Suzuki will offer these options only in Zeta and Alpha variants and the colours include Uptown Red with Midnight Black, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black, and Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White.

Engine

Coming to the oily bit of the Ignis, it will come plonked with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel mills. While the petrol engine is expected to churn out power output of 84bhp and 115Nm, the diesel mill is expected to give 74bhp of power and 190Nm peak torque. Both the engines will be mated to a five-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered in the petrol Delta and Zeta variants.

Features

The Alpha variant will get features such as LED projector headlamps & DRLs, alloy wheels, touchscreen Smart Play infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control and push button start, the safety features such as ABS with EBD and dual front airbags will be standard across all variants.

Price, Competition

Although the Ignis will be retailed through Nexa, a destination for Maruti's premium offerings in India, the crossover is expected to pull a competitive price tag. The grapevine has it that the Ignis will get a price tag of around Rs 5.5 lakh and if Maruti manages to do that, the new crossover will put a fierce competition not only to the other models in its segment, but also to the hatchbacks. So far, Mahindra KUV100 is the only one direct rival to the Ignis in the market.

