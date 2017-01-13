Maruti Suzuki has just launched its first compact crossover Ignis while its bookings and waiting period is already in top gear. India's largest car maker started accepting orders for Ignis from January 1 and it has already received over 6,000 bookings so far.

Also read: Hexa, Ignis effect: Mahindra to launch new variants of XUV500, KUV100 SUV

Priced from Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 6.30 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 7.46 lakh for diesel variants, the pricing of Ignis is a surprise since most of the previous reports quoted it over Rs 5 lakh. The competitive pricing is expected to attract more customers.

The waiting period for the petrol variants of the Ignis is already between 8-10 weeks, while it takes nearly 12 weeks for the diesel models. Bengaluru has the longest waiting period for the diesel Ignis at 12 weeks.

Available in four trims - Sigma, Alpha, Zeta and Alpha, the Ignis is offered in both petrol and diesel mills. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is tuned to generate 83bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre diesel mill churns out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. Both mills are mated to a choice of a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The AMT option is only available in the Delta and Zeta variants. Maruti Suzuki claims an efficiency figure of 20.89kmpl for the petrol and 26.80kmpl for the diesel.

The Ignis comes with a tablet sized infotainment system, which offers a smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link. IGNIS is the first car in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to offer Android Auto feature. IGNIS comes equipped with dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner force limiter (PTFL) and ABS with EBD as standard fitments. It is also compliant for pedestrian safety, side-impact, and offset crash regulations Indian Govt planning to implement this year. It also gets ISOFIX child seat anchorage and a child seat restraint system as standard in all variants.

The Ignis will be sold via Maruti Suzuki's Nexa premium chain that also sells the Baleno and the S-Cross.