Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is likely to export Ignis, its new compact crossover from the India. Maruti, while maintaining that the primary focus would be to cater to the domestic market, said that the South Asia and South-East Asia are potential markets for Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price list, specs, variants, bookings and all you need to know

C V Raman, executive director (engineering), Maruti Suzuki, while speaking to the Economic Times said that the Ignis, which is being made at the company's Gurugram facility, could go to markets like South Asia. The Ignis, the third model to join the Nexa premium dealership chain of Maruti, has been launched in India with a competitive price tag of Rs 4.59 lakh.

"We have developed the Ignis over three and a half years. The car is equipped to meet safety regulations which will come into force later next year. It is primarily meant for the domestic market but there are possibilities of exporting the Ignis to South Asia," Raman told the publication.

Built on a new generation rigid platform, the Ignis comes in 1.2 L VVT petrol and a 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engines under the hood. While the petrol mill in the Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

The Ignis, which comes with personalisation options, is offered in monotone and dual-tone paint shades. The company opened online bookings for the Ignis prior to its launch in the country and has received over 6,000 orders in few days. The new model of Nexa already has a waiting period of nearly three months and with Ignis, Maruti Suzuki hopes to achieve 50 percent market share in the country in 2017-18.

Source: Economic Times