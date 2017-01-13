UPDATES

12.01 a.m.: The Ignis will come in monotone and dual tone paint jobs.

11.25 a.m.: The Ignis is the third model from Maruti to join Nexa after the S-Cross and the Baleno.

11.23 a.m.: The feature list of the Ignis will include touchscreen Smart Play infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control and push button start.

11.21 a.m.: On the safety front, Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer features such as ABS with EBD and dual front airbags as standard across all variants.

11.18 a.m.: The new offering of Maruti is expected to take on the likes of Mahindra KUV100 in the crossover segment and it will also lock horns with the front runners in the hatchback segment.

11.15 a.m.: The Ignis will be offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

11.00 a.m.: The new compact crossover Ignis is open for bookings exa website with a token amount of Rs 11,000.

10.58 a.m.: The Ignis launch event will kick off at 3.30 p.m.

It's here finally. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car-maker is all set to pull the wraps off its most-anticipated launch, Ignis. in India. The car, which is Maruti's first rollout of 2017, will be unveiled on Friday, January 13, at a gala event in New Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Everything you need to know before you book

The new compact crossover will be the third offering of Maruti Suzuki to join the Nexa line-up. Nexa, the premium dealership of the company, which began its journey with the premium crossover S-Cross, is expected to retail the new Ignis with a price tag of Rs 5.5 lakh.

The Ignis wears a boxy body and gets LED day-time running lights and projector headlamps. Coming in both petrol and diesel variants, the Ignis is expected to boast features like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Andorid Auto and steering-mounted audio controls.

Under the hood, the Ignis eatures 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. While the petrol engine is expected to churn out a power output of 84bhp and 115Nm, the diesel mill is expected to generate 74bhp of power and 190Nm peak torque. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual and there will also be an automated manual transmission (AMT) in petrol Delta and Zeta variants.

Stay tuned as we bring you updates from the Ignis launch floor.