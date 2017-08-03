After adding automatic gearbox to the top-end Alpha variant of the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki India today announced the introduction of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option in top-end Alpha trim of its premium compact vehicle – Ignis.

Ignis, the compact crossover from Maruti Suzuki already offers AMT (automated manual transmission) in its Delta and Zeta variants. Now with the launch of the Ignis Alpha AMT, all the trims of the crossover gain AMT option. Both the petrol and diesel models of the Ignis get AMT options.

Ignis, the third model sold through Nexa premium dealership of Maruti, is built on a new generation rigid platform and comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. While the petrol mill in Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

"Our premium urban compact vehicle IGNIS has been created for millennials, a none of a kind brand in the Indian market. Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) on the IGNIS, so far offered in the Delta and Zeta trims, has been widely appreciated by customers and accounts for 27% of IGNIS sales. We are now offering AGS in the top trim as well – IGNIS Alpha. We expect this to strengthen brand IGNIS and enhance the popularity of AGS amongst millennials," R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, introducing AGS on IGNIS Alpha variant.

Ignis comes equipped with dual airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner force limiter (PTFL) and ABS with EBD as standard fitments. It also gets ISOFIX Anchorage, a child seat restraint system. In Nexa, the compact crossover is positioned below the premium hatchback, Baleno, and targets the millennials. It features an infotainment system integrated with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link and LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs.