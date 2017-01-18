Competition in small SUV and crossover segment has heated up with the arrival of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and it appears like the contenders in this segment have already started feeling the pinch.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price list, specs, variants, bookings and all you need to know about new Nexa car

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mahindra's small SUV, KUV100, will soon be going under the knife for a minor tweak to have better efficiency and refinement.

According to Autocar India, Mahindra has been receiving complaints from customers that the petrol variants of KUV100 clock lower fuel efficiency than the company claimed fuel economy figure of 18.23 kmpl. The petrol KUV100, which contributes to around 60 percent of KUV100's sale, returns lower fuel efficiency especially with the air conditioning on.

Mahindra is reportedly working on this along with Engine Control Unit and throttle map to improve fuel efficiency of the model in question. In addition to this, KUV100 is also likely to get a new paint job, including dual colours in line with the recently-launched TUV300 duel tone version.

Mechanically, KUV100 will remain unchanged and will continue to be powered by 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 and 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 engines. While the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.

Both the engines come mated to five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra KUV100 now returns ARAI-certified fuel economy of 18.15 kmpl in petrol and 25.32 kmpl in diesel variants.

Source: Autocar India