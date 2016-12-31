The pre-booking window for the new Ignis compact crossover from Maruti Suzuki will open on the first day of the New Year. Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which will break its cover in India officially on January 13, will also be available for bookings online.

Here is everything you need to know before you head to the Nexa showroom to book your Ignis on January 1:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be the third model to be retailed through the company's Nexa premium dealership in India. Nexa has already started the teaser campaign for the upcoming crossover. It will be manufactured at the company's plant in Gurgaon, where Vitara Brezza compact SUV is also being made.

Under the hood, the Ignis will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel unit. While the petrol engine is expected to churn out power output of 84bhp and 115Nm, the diesel mill is expected to give 74bhp of power and 190Nm peak torque. Both the engines will be mated to the manual and automatic transmission options.

The Ignis, the first compact crossover from the country's largest carmaker, is 3,700mm long, 1,660mm wide and 1,595mm tall. It comes with 2,435mm wheelbase and will feature 180mm high ground-clearance. The safety in the new Ignis will be taken care of by ABS with EBD and airbags and the crossover will offer ISOFIX mounts for child seats as standard.

The Ignis will boast projector headlights with integrated DRLs, honeycomb front grille and foglamps, and will ride on 15-inch alloy wheels. The Ignis will be offered with the option of dual-tone paint for the roof. Inside the cabin, you can expect the new offering of Maruti Suzuki to host a number of goodies, such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, 60:40 split rear seat, and height adjustable driver seat.

When launched, the Ignis is expected to be a contender in the crossover segment and is also expected to pose challenges to the front-runners in the hatchback segment. It is expected to get a price tag starting at Rs 5.50 lakh.