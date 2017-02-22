Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker is gearing up to meet the new safety regulations coming to effect from October 2017. The company has showcased crash withstanding capabilities of new Ignis at its research and testing facility in Rohtak, Haryana on Wednesday.

The newest Nexa car, the Ignis with dual airbags has been tested for frontal impact crash test at the Haryana facility at a speed of 56 kmph. The new rule says offset and side impact crashes as mandatory. "Thus Ignis becomes first car in its segment to meet the advanced crash norm," said the company reports ET Auto.

According to ET report, the front bonnet of the Ignis was massively damaged during the test while no major impact was seen on A-pillar or B-Pillar of the car. The airbags were inflated rightly, while doors remained intact.

Apart from the Ignis, Maruti Suzuki has also updated the S-Cross, Ciaz, Baleno and Ertiga compliant to new guideline. Vitara Brezza, launched in March 2016 was the first vehicle in India to be certified for offset and side impact crashes according to Maruti Suzuki.

"To meet the advanced safety regulations, each of these vehicles has undergone 35-40 tests during design and development over three-four years. Clearly, the state-of-the-art crash lab facilities and proving ground at Rohtak, together with the capability of its engineers, have enabled Maruti Suzuki to meet advanced safety regulations in these five models, ahead of schedule," says R&D head, C V Raman.

According to the new stringent safety norms of Government of India, all cars including entry level, small and cheaper models have to undergo frontal crash at 56kmph and side crash test at 50kmph. All new cars should pass this test from October 2017, while for upgrades of existing models, the deadline will be from October 2018.

Maruti Suzuki confirms about 75-80 percent of its vehicles would become compliant to these norms, about a year ahead of them becoming mandatory in India.