Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the first roll-out of the company in 2017, seems to have ticked all the right boxes in India as evident in the booking numbers. The Ignis, opened for bookings in the country from January 1, has already clocked over 10,000 bookings. The numbers are expected to go up as the car has started reaching the Nexa dealers.

Now, to take the decibel levels a notch higher, Maruti Suzuki has introduced several customisation options for Ignis.

The Ignis roof wraps

Maruti Suzuki Ignis will come with roof wrap options, which company calls Crowners. The customers can also choose from a variety of colours and designs viz Digiscape, Raidcal, Implode, Unbox.

Extenders

The Ignis can also be personalised from an array of Roof Line spoilers that include colour options like Tinsel blue, Glistening Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Uptwon red and Silky Silver. The Ignis is also offered with Highlighters such as foglamp garnish and front grille decal and there is also what Maruti calls the Eye Candy --the cover for ORVMs.

Body side moulding- Sterling in Marutispeak- is offered in Glistering Grey, Uptown Red, Pearl Artic White, Tinsel Blue, Garnish Finish and Silky Silver colours.

Interior Styling

The cabin can also be tailored—Strokes, which comes in three colour ways-- Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue, and Titanium. The interior kit includes inserts on the dashboard, door handle grab and gear lever.

Seat Cover

Maruti is also offering seat covering options- 12 varieties in three categories- Premium PU Leather, PU Leather and PU + Velvet. There are also five different types of floor mats—Grooves carpet Mat, Premium Carpet Mat, Designer Mat, Transparent Mat and Back Mat. Other options include interior lamp, boot mat, door way logo lamp alloys and cladding.

As for entertainment, Maruti is serving up Kenwood touchscreen music system, Active subwoofer, 2 channel AMP 400W and rear seat entertainment touchscreen.