India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has increased prices of its entire product range by up to Rs 8,000 with immediate effect. The Indo-Japanese outfit hiked prices in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,014 (ex-showroom Delhi) across models.

The hike in car prices is because of increase in commodity, transportation and administrative costs, a company statement said. Maruti Suzuki currently sells a range of models from hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross at a price bracket of Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 12.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The New Delhi-based marquee had hiked the prices of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza by Rs 20,000 and premium hatchback Baleno by Rs 10,000 in August 2016. It also increased prices on a select range of models between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000.

Carmakers like Hyundai, Tata Renault, Tata and Volkswagen have already increased prices of vehicles from January 1. The prices of Volkswagen models have been increased by up to three percent depending on the model, while the price hike of Mercedes-Benz is about two percent. Toyota hiked the prices in the range of three percent, while the prices of Tata vehicles went up in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the model.

Hyundai India has increased the prices by up to Rs 1 lakh. The prices of Honda vehicles have gone up by three percent. Chevrolet and Isuzu Motors have also increased prices from January 1. Popular domestic UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra increased prices of its vehicles from January 2017 by up to Rs 26,500.