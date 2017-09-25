Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker by volume, is having the best time in its history now in terms of sales. The Indo-Japanese company sold 1.52 lakh cars in august to carve out an enviable 50.87 percent market share in passenger vehicles segment in the country.

The credit for the spurt in sales goes to newer and popular models like the Baleno, Vitara Brezza and the refreshed Dzire sedan. To sustain the positive momentum, Maruti Suzuki has lined up an array of new products in which two would help them to foray in to new segment.

Maruti Suzuki's next two big launches will be a seven-seater SUV and a hatchback with SUV-ish stance like the Renault Kwid, reports ET Auto. The seven-seater SUV will be a whole new segment for Maruti Suzuki.

Talks about a new Maruti Suzuki SUV development resurfaced after a report in June that claimed the same. Reports say the SUV under development will be based on the fifth generation C platform and is scheduled to go into production in 2020.

Maruti Suzuki previously sold the Vitara SUV at around Rs 15 lakh in India. The steep pricing kept customers away from the five-seater. However, the question how the buyers would welcome a seven-seater SUV from Maruti Suzuki remains.

The next ambitious product from Maruti Suzuki is believed to be a crossover hatchback. Maruti Suzuki is known as small car specialist. The entry of Renault Kwid, with its SUV-ish stance, stole some of the limelight from Maruti Suzuki's forte. The company will now be trying to win back its supremacy in the small car segment with the new crossover hatchback.

The debut of the all new Maruti Suzuki car is expected at the Auto Expo 2018. The new hatchback is likely to be powered by the same 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol in the Alto range in a different tune. Specific details on this model are not available at the moment. However, raised ground clearance, rugged exterior and feature-packed interior can be expected.

Source: ET Auto