The Dzire Tour from Maruti Suzuki may soon be phased out as reports suggest that the fleet-focused model could make way for the upcoming new Dzire in India.

The component supplier of the Dzire Tour has already been informed about the stoppage of the model and the fleet sedan is expected to be out of production by March 2017, ET Auto reported, citing sources.

The fleet-exclusive Dzire Tour has been in business since 2012 after Maruti launched the current Dzire sedan in the market, and has been bringing sizeable numbers. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour sells an average 3,000 units per month. The company is believed to have plans to replace the older models in the market to make way for the new models. It is also being said that the current Dzire in the market could be launched as fleet-focused later. The current Dzire sedan will be replaced soon by the new model, which is in the works. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Dzire in India in 2017.

Maruti Suzuki, which has been facing production constraints due to an overwhelming response for its models like the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and the Baleno premium hatchback, is also believed to have moved the Ritz out of production to accommodate newer models. The pressure on Maruti Suzuki is likely to mount in the coming months as a number of models are waiting to be launched in 2017.

Source: ET Auto