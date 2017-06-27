Honda Cars India is readying the new generation Amaze for the market, which is expected to make its global debut at the Auto Expo next year. Work on the new Amaze has almost been completed at the Honda's R&D base in Thailand and it will be launched in India before the new Brio hatchback, CarandBike reported.

The development of the new Amaze is said to have been undertaken stressing on the 4-metre length factor, so as to yield the benefits of the small cars. However, Honda seems to have added a lot of new features in the compact sedan. While the length of the new Amaze may remain the same as the current model in the market, the new offering is likely to boast a roomier cabin with features such as a new infotainment system and climate control.

Changes are also likely to be made under the hood of the new Amaze. While the Amaze's current powertrain consists of 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm, in the new avatar, the Amaze is expected to get a more powerful version of the 1.5 litre diesel unit.

With the arrival of the new Amaze in India by September 2018, Honda could be looking at bagging the title of the most fuel efficient model in the segment, which is currently held by Maruti Suzuki's new Dzire. The acceptability of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also being watched closely by Honda to decide on the automatic avatar of the Amaze, the report added.

The Amaze, the sub-four metre compact sedan, was launched in India in 2013. Honda Amaze was the first car from the Japanese carmaker to come equipped with diesel engine in the country.The Amaze competes against Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Aspire.

Source: CarandBike