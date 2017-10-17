Maruti Suzuki's all-new Dzire has recorded 1 lakh sales in India in just five and half months. The Dzire was launched in the country in May.

Dzire with roomy interiors and new features was well received in the market and has been posting healthy sales since its launch. To put in perspective, over 60,000 units of the compact sedan were sold in August and September.

"Indeed, the Dzire has brought an unprecedented disruption in the automobile market. The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level – an authentic sedan designed for the young, aspirational and indulgence seeking Indian customer," said RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India.

"Built afresh on the HEARTECT platform, the all-New Dzire continues to fulfil the growing aspirations of young and prosperous India," he added.

Based on the company's HEARTECT platform that also underpins premium hatchback Baleno, the new Dzire is pitted against Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Xcent in its segment. Under the hood, the new Dzire gets the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol and 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engines of the previous model.

While the petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm, the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm. Transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard and five-speed AMT.

According to the company, nearly 17 percent of Dzire customers have opted for AGS (Auto Gear shift aka AMT). The technology is now available on six options starting from V trim to Z and Z+ in petrol and diesel fuel variants.

The new Dzire is wider by 40 mm and has enhanced shoulder room in front by 20 mm and rear by 30 mm. It also gets an additional boot space of 62 litre and extra legroom of 55 mm. It gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner seatbelts and ISOFIX Child seat restraint system as standard in all models.

As the demand for the new Dzire scales up, the waiting period for the compact sedan is also getting extended. Dzire now commands a waiting period of up to 16 weeks from the previous 12 weeks.