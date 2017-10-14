Maruti Suzuki Dzire may be just five month old in India, but from the indicators so far, it is proving to be a worthy successor of its previous model. Take for instance the sales numbers.

A recent report of CarandBike says Maruti Suzuki has sold over 95,000 units of the new Dzire during the period, with threefold growth in sales in the festive season compared to May, the launch month.

Over 60,000 units of the compact sedan were sold in August and September alone!

This is definitely a sign of good tidings for the company. But for buyers, with the Dzire clocking sales with unprecedented regularity, the waiting period for the model has just got lengthier, now standing at three months.

An earlier report had said the Dzire had an order backlog of a whopping 40,000 units. The new model — a complete sedan with a slew of features onboard — promises to be one of the bestselling models of Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Dzire in the country with prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh.

Based on the company's Heartect platform that also underpins premium hatchback Baleno, the new Dzire is wider by 40 mm and has enhanced shoulder room in front by 20 mm and rear by 30 mm. It also gets an additional boot space of 62 litre and extra legroom of 55 mm.

Under the hood, the new Dzire gets the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol and 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engines of the previous model.

While the petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm, the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm.

Transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard, and five-speed AMT.

The new Dzire gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner seatbelts and ISOFIX Child seat restraint system as standard in all models.