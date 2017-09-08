Maruti Suzuki launched new Dzire compact sedan on May 16, 2017. The compact sedan received a massive response and the bookings took off soon after the launch. Now, Dzire has become the best-selling car in India in August 2017.

Dzire went past Maruti Suzuki's Alto range which topped the bestselling car list for 13 years in a row. In August 2017, Dzire found a whopping 30,934 takers, setting a new record, reports TeamBHP. The number includes new-generation Dzire and previous-generation Dzire which is sold only to taxi operators.

The Alto range (Alto 800 and Alto K10), on the other hand, found 21,521 takers followed by Baleno at 17,190 units. Hyundai Grand i10 was the highest selling non-Maruti car in the seventh position at 12,306 units.

Based on the company's Heartect platform that also underpins premium hatchback Baleno, the new Dzire is wider by 40mm and has enhanced the shoulder room at front by 20mm and at the rear by 30mm. It also gets additional boot space of 62-litres and an extra legroom of 55mm.

The new Dzire boasts of projector headlights with LED DRLs and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist are standard across all variants.

Under the hood, the tried and tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol, and 1.3-litre, four-cylinder diesel engines power the Dzire. While petrol engine churns out 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm, the diesel model is tuned to dish out 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm.Transmission is handled by the five-speed manual gearbox, which comes as standard and five-speed AMT.

The new Dzire is now priced at Rs 5,42,706 for the base Lxi configuration and go up to Rs 9,39,084 for the top-spec ZDi+ AGS, ex-showroom Delhi.

