The festival season is here and it's raining discounts on cars in India. Taking cue from early pace-setters in the industry, the country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is the latest one to join the bandwagon with exciting offers and discounts.

Maruti Suzuki's Alto, Alto K10, Ertiga, Swift, Wagon R and the Ciaz now have discounts ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 50,000 along with numerous freebies -- gold coins, exchange offers and much more

This season, you can drive home an Alto 800, Maruti Suzuki's entry-level model, with cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a 5 grams gold coin. In addition, the Alto 800 also gets exchange bonuses up to Rs 20,000.

And if you are planning to buy Alto K10, it comes with Rs 10,000 cash discounts and also pocket a 4gm gold coin. An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is also on offer. The AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant of the model, on the other hand, gets a cash discount of Rs 17,000, 5 grams gold coin and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

The company's tall-boy hatchback Wagon R has cash discount worth Rs 23,000 and 4 grams gold coin on petrol and CNG variants. Also, the Wagon R gets Rs 29,000 exchange bonus. Its AMT models also cost less, as much as Rs 25,000. A 5 gram gold coin and Rs 29,000 exchange bonus make the model all the more attractive.

The Celerio AMT version has a cash discount of Rs 22,000 along with the glitter of a 4 gram gold coin and an exchange bonus of Rs 22,000. Celerio regular models get Rs 20,000 cash discounts and 3 gram gold coin. You can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 19,000.

Maruti's popular hatchback Swift is also on par with Wagon R when it comes to festival offers. The Swift diesel and the Swift Dzire Tour come with discounts of Rs 22,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,500.

However, the offer on card for Ertiga is comparatively low. The model is available with a cash discount of Rs 9,000 on the petrol and CNG variants. Its diesel variant has a cash discount of Rs 10,000. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on the petrol/CNG versions while Rs 45,000 on the diesel version.

On the Nexa line-up, the Ciaz, the premium sedan gets the discounts and is also the highest in the range. The sedan is offered with cash discounts to the tune of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000.