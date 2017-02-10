It appears like Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has dropped the Ciaz RS variant from the sedan line-up in India. The updated price list of the Ciaz on the company website does not have the Ciaz RS variant and the brochure of the sedan also does not feature the same, hinting that the variant in question has been dropped.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz beats Honda City to become the highest selling sedan in India

The Ciaz RS made its entry into the market in October 2015. The RS model of the sedan was launched with features such as spoiler pack that included a front under spoiler, side under spoiler, trunk-lid spoiler and rear underbody spoiler. The Interior of the model was also updated with black and grey chrome finish. The Ciaz RS is also powered by the 1,373cc petrol unit that develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system with 1,248cc displacement and develops 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

While it is not clear, why the change has been made in the variant line-up, it is safe to assume that it is done to make way for the new facelifted avatar of the model. Adding to the suspense is a new spy shot of the Ciaz, which is believed to be the Nexa-bound model. The Ciaz in its facelifted avatar is expected to go on sale through Nexa premium dealership of the company in India. Recently, Maruti also discontinued its Celerio diesel model in the country, owing to poor response.