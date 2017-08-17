Some say Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan Ciaz is not sporty enough. Though the car has a pleasing design, it lacks a bit of a youthful appeal. For those thinking on these lines, Maruti Suzuki has just launched the Ciaz S variant.

The Ciaz S variant gets all the equipment offered as standard on the Delta trim and it has been priced Rs 9.39 lakh for petrol and Rs 11.55 lakh for diesel variant (ex-showroom Delhi).

The standout addition in the Ciaz S is a trunk-lid spoiler with high mount stop lamp similar to the one on the Ciaz RS, which Maruti Suzuki sold before. The sporty kit includes front and rear bumper extension and side skirts. The body colour range remains the same with no new colour options.

The sporty theme of the exterior extends inside the cabin with all black interiors instead of the dual-tone setup of other Ciaz variants. Black leather seats are standard in the new variant. The S variant also boasts features such as touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control and others.

"Ciaz has established itself as one of the most progressive brands of Maruti Suzuki and has sold over 1.70 lakh units of Ciaz cumulative since its launch in October 2014. The introduction of Ciaz S will further strengthen the position of Ciaz in the market by catering to the requirements of a younger yet premium customer who believes in the sporty spirit of life," said R S Kalsi, senior executive director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The Ciaz, which is sold via Nexa premium chain, is powered by 1,373cc petrol or a 1,248cc diesel mills. The petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system, which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.