Maruti Suzuki announced on Friday, March 31, that its popular sedan, the Ciaz, will now be sold through Nexa, its premium dealership channel, in India from April 1. Launched in October 2014, Ciaz is one of the most successful models from Maruti Suzuki's stable. It was retailed through the regular dealerships of the company until now.

Nexa, the premium retail channel from Maruti Suzuki, was launched in July 2015 to offer customers a premium retail experience. It currently has over 250 outlets and has cumulatively sold over 200,000 cars. Besides Ciaz, Nexa sells Ignis, Baleno premium hatchback, Baleno RS performance hatchback and S-Cross premium crossover.

Today, Nexa has established itself as a successful model with over 200,000 cars being delivered in less than two years of launch. Ciaz at Nexa gives us the confidence to do even better and strengthen the brand Maruti Suzuki. Through this move, we will be able to offer the Nexa experience to new customers. At the same time, Ciaz will help us achieve our sustained long term goal of 20% sales through Nexa," R S Kalsi, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.