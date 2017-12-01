Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, announced the launch of its new cross-hatch in India on Friday, December 1. Dubbed as CelerioX, the new model based on the Celerio hatchback of the company is priced starting at Rs 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The all-new CelerioX offers auto gear shift (AMT) option in all its variants. Under the hood, the CelerioX gets power from the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque.

CelerioX sports an aerodynamic design and features X-theme based graphic around the grille in front. It gets cladding on side body, rear bumper and skid plate on the rear. The grille, fog garnish, claddings, roof garnish and interiors get high gloss black toppings and there is also blacked out B-pillar in the overall package.

CelerioX gets new Paprika Orange as its signature colour married with matte and glossy black. There are also other colour options for the new CelerioX, which include Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown and Torque Blue.

Inside the cabin, the new CelerioX gets all black colour themes with white accents. The black seat trims are spiced with Orange accents. It offers driver-side airbag as standard across all its variants while passenger air bags and ABS are offered as optional across all trims.

Maruti Suzuki CelerioX price list (All prices ex-showroom Delhi)