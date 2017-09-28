Barely a day after news of a new Celerio Cross being readied for the Indian market hit the web, it looks like there is an overflow of information on the upcoming model.

More images of the new Celerio — a cross-hatch — have started doing the rounds on the internet. There is also leaked information on its variants and other details of the model.

A leaked ARAI document confirms that the new Celerio Cross will be called the Celerio X in India. The document further reveals that the new Celerio X will be offered in four variants: Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi and Zxi (O). All the variants will get the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.

In another report on Indianautosblog, an image of the soon-to-be-launched Celerio X is seen without any hint of camouflage on it. The Celerio X was caught on camera during its promo shoot.

The image shows the Celerio X donning a new orange paint shade with features like black body cladding, black alloy wheels and roof rails. The ground clearance of the Celerio seems to be increased in its new avatar.

Coming to the powertrains of the Celerio X, it is likely to draw power form the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque.

As far as features are concerned, the Celerio X cross could also get a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls and safety features like ABS with EBD and airbags.

The reports on the web indicate that the launch of the Celerio X could happen soon, with a probable launch date being October 4.

Source: TeamBHP/IAB