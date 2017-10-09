Maruti Suzuki launched the new refreshed version of the Celerio in India just a week back and is all set to add a new twist to its Celerio hatchback saga with a new crossover based on the model. Dubbed Celerio X, the launch of the cross-hatch could happen anytime now. The model has already begun the drive into the showrooms and opens for bookings upon making a down payment of Rs 11,000.

Before Maruti Suzuki breaks the cover of its new Celerio X, here is a look at the new Celerio on a five point check.

1) Expect the Celerio X to have a lot of similarities with its hatchback sibling the Celerio from design to engine.

2) In terms of dimensions, the Celerio X is expected to have gone longer and wider than the regular hatchback Celerio. It now measures 3,715 mm long, 1,635 mm wide, 1,565 mm tall and comes with the same wheelbase of 2,425 mm. It offers a ground clearance of 120 mm and has a 235 litre boot.

3) The Celerio X will come in eight variants - Vxi, Vxi (O), Vxi AMT, Vxi AMT (O), Zxi, Zxi (O), Zxi AMT and Zxi AMT (O) and will be available in both manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) options.

4) Under the hood, the Celerio X will get power from the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque.

5) How is it different from the hatchback—the Celerio X gets black body kit with features like matte black rear bumper, black wheel arch cladding and black side moulding. At the front, the new Celerio X gets dual-tone bumper with new front grille. The grille gets black surrounding extending to the fog lamps of the model. There is also black ORVMs, door handles and blacked-out B-pillar. Other notable changes include ORVM with integrated turn signals, roof rails and new seats with orange accents.