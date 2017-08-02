With festive season at the door step, car makers in India have started to introduce special editions. The Diwali season will see car sales skyrocketing and Maruti Suzuki kick started its special edition launch offensive with the Celerio Limited Edition.

The highlight of Celerio Limited Edition is the generous use of chrome on the exterior. The tail lamps, boot gate, headlight cluster, fog lamps and window line gets the chrome treatment complemented with side body graphics, rear parking sensors, a set of door visors and door moulding.

Interior has been spruced up with beige seat covers and door pads while steering wheel also gets a beige cover. Ambient light on the footwell and a tissue box between front seats are other additions.

The Celerio Limited Edition is offered as a kit with all the Celerio variants. It has been priced from Rs 11,990 to Rs 30,000 over the standard variant, Zigwheels.

Celerio is now available only in the petrol engine option. The 998 cc petrol churns out a power of 67 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The company had diesel Celerio models initially but was discontinued in 2015 owing to poor sales.

New Celerio

Reports said Maruti Suzuki has already started working on 2018 Celerio with an aim to debut the car at Auto Expo 2018. The changes may come in the form of a new black grille, plastic cladding on the sides of the car on wheel arches and bottom section of doors. A set of new alloy wheels, integrated rear spoiler and chrome touches at the tailgate will add to the sportiness. On the inside, additions such as premium upholstery, entertainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted control will bring more freshness.