It looks like the diesel version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio did not live up to the expectations of the company in the market. Putting an end to all the rumours and speculations about the Celerio diesel, the company has updated the price list of the Celerio hatchback without the diesel variants, making it evident that Celerio diesel has no future in the market.

Maruti Suzuki plans to sell Dzire Tour, Super Carry through exclusive commercial dealerships

Although the company has not spoken about it until now, if the latest indications are anything to go by, the Celerio diesel variants will not be part of the line-up of the company in the country anymore. While the reason for seizing the sales of the Celerio diesel is not known yet, reports suggest that it could be because of the poor sales.

The Celerio diesel, with 793 cc, 2-cylinder unit under the hood, has been criticised for its lower power and high noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) while idling. This could have led to slow sales of the model, while its petrol, AMT and CNG variants clocked decent numbers. The impending transition to BS-IV emission rules could also be another reason for withdrawing the model from the market.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Celerio in India in 2014 originally in petrol and CNG variants. Buoyed by the success, the company, within a year, added the diesel model to the Celerio line-up, which was powered by Suzuki's self-developed mill.

The Celerio diesel draws power from a 793 cc, 2-cylinder diesel unit that produces 47bhp at 3,500rpm and 125Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. The Celerio diesel features steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirror (ORVM), alloy wheels, day night IVRM, audio with radio, CD, USB, AUX-in, bluetooth & CD and key less entry.

Reports suggest that the dealers of Maruti have been offering huge discounts on the diesel Celerio to clear the inventory with some even giving away up to Rs 1 lakh offers on the model. Maruti could now utilise the production capacity to make its new models like the Ignis in the country.