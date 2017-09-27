Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, which is holding almost half of the shares in the passenger vehicle segment, is not ready to rest on its laurels. The company could be eyeing another launch in the country and it is in all probability a CelerioX, a pseudo-crossover from the brand.

We could finally be seeing a new avatar of its Celerio hatchback. The company's Celerio is scheduled for an update soon but this time round, it will be the introduction of a hatchback crossover called CelerioX.

With the new cross-cum-hatch, Maruti Suzuki will be making a foray into a new segment, which already has models like the Kwid Climber.

Maruti Suzuki CelerioX

The Celerio is a successful model of Maruti Suzuki and was the first from the company to get AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). While little else is known about the soon-to-be-launched model, a report of CarandBike says that the launch of the new crossover could be on October 4, 2017. This information gains credence since another report by TeamBHP posted a picture of what is believed to be the new CelerioX, taken during a promo shoot.

Although the currently available image of the CelerioX does not have anything much to reveal, the new cross-cum-hatch is expected to stay true to the crossover traits with features like plastic cladding around the body. The reports on the web suggest that the CelerioX could be something on the lines of Kwid Climber. Renault's Kwid Climber is essentially a hatchback with few crossover touch-ups here and there. In the crossover version of the Celerio, we expect it to get updated front and rear bumpers as well as increased ground clearance.

Coming to the powertrains of the CelerioX, it is likely to draw power form the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque. It is likely to get both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. Expected to be offered in eight versants, the Celerio cross could also get features like touchscreen infotainment system.