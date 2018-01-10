As automakers rev up their engines sorting the final details of their line-ups for the 14th edition of the Auto Expo, the latest we hear is that Tata's new premium hatchback, codenamed X451, will be the main attraction at the company's pavilion at the show.

A report of Autocar India reveals that the near-production version of the new Tata hatchback will make its debut at the mega auto carnival in February. Tata has been working on the new hatchback that will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. Aside the expo, X451 hatchback is being tested on the Indian roads as it targets a launch sometime in 2019.

The X451 is expected to be the first product based on the company's AMP (Advanced Modular Platform). This new hatchback could also be the model that debuts the new Impact Design 2.0 of Tata.

Read: Tata at Auto Expo 2018: New Impact Design 2.0 will debut in X451 hatchback or Q501 SUV?

An earlier report had said that the new X451 will be 200mm longer than the Tiago and the model is likely to have a C-pillar mounted rear door handle, a feature that is seen in the Mahindra KUV100. The hatchback could get features like sweptback headlights. The interior of the X451 is expected to be upmarket, featuring Harman infotainment system with reverse camera, navigation, telephone connectivity and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The X451 is speculated to get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon compact SUV. The engines are expected to develop power in the range of 100-110bhp and will be offered either in a six-speed manual or AMT transmission options.

Expected to be rolled out from the company's Sanand plant in Gujarat, the X451 hatchback may get price tag in the range of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh when launched later.

Tata is also expected to showcase Tigor electric version and new Q501 SUV at the Auto Expo.