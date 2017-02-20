Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the new powerful variant of the Baleno premium hatchback is expected to break its cover in India on March 3. Ahead of its launch in the country, a fresh batch of spy shots of the Baleno RS has hit the web, this time around showing it in its fully undisguised avatar.

The Baleno RS was spied before as well, but what is interesting in the new spy shots of the model is its dual-tone paint job. The images show the new variant, the go-faster Baleno in a white and red colour combination.

The Baleno RS, which will join the regular model of the hatchback on Nexa premium dealership chain of Maruti Suzuki, is expected to be priced around Rs 8 lakh. The new avatar of the hatchback will go up against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI. The Baleno RS is the second model after Fiat Abarth Punto to feature all-wheel disc brakes in India. While the go-faster version of the Baleno will stay in the silhouette of the current Baleno, it will feature Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond-cut alloy wheels along with sportier front and rear bumpers.

Maruti's first model powered by a Boosterjet engine will come with 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine, which is tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission. Other features expected to be included are: reverse camera, automatic climate control and seven-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the Baleno RS is expected to get ABS and dual airbag as standard features.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi