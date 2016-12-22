Finally, the uncertainty over the launch of the powerful Boosterjet variant of Maruti Suzuki's much-acclaimed hatchback the Baleno is getting over. The emerging reports confirm the arrival of the Baleno RS in early 2017.

While the exact launch of the Baleno RS would be revealed later, it is now almost clear that the go-faster version of the Baleno will follow the launch of the Ignis in the country. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is expected to break the cover of the Ignis, the compact crossover on January 13.

Coming back to the Baleno RS itself, the auto enthusiasts in the country have been lucky to get a glimpse at the model quite a few times through spy shots as it was undertaking test runs on the Indian roads. Maruti's first Boosterjet engine version in India will go on sales on the Nexa floors, the destination for Maruti's premium cars in India. The Nexa currently sells the Baleno and S-Cross and soon will also feature the Ignis. The Baleno RS, which will go up against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI in India, is expected to get a sticker price tag of Rs 8 lakh.

Under the hood, as we know, the new version of the Baleno will get 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine, which would churn out close to 110bhp of power and 170Nm of peak torque. It will be either mated to five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

While the Baleno RS, the powerful version of the hatchback, would share lot of similarities with its regular model, it would feature Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond cut alloy wheels along with sportier front and rear bumpers. The Baleno RS will be the only affordable hatchback in the country to be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes after Fiat Abarth Punto. Other features expected to be included are reverse camera, automatic climate control and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with Apple CarPlay.