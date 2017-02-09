For the motor vehicle enthusiasts in India, the possible launch date of the Baleno RS still remains shrouded in doubt. Although Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has not divulged the launch timeline in India for the new powerful avatar of its popular premium hatchback, the Baleno, several spy shots of the Baleno RS have surfaced online in recent times. Some reports have even said that the launch of the Baleno RS could take place in March.

Adding to this is the latest buzz, which says that the Baleno RS would make an entry into the showrooms on March 3. Although this is not the first time the Baleno RS is being linked to a launch date, the emerging reports say that the company cannot delay it any further. The Baleno was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 and since then, the model has made several appearances online through spy shots.

The powerful Boosterjet engine variant of the Baleno draws parallels with its regular model. It would feature Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, side skirts and new diamond cut alloy wheels, along with a sportier front and rear bumpers. The major difference is under the hood. The go-faster version of the Baleno will draw power from 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine, that is tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission.

To be priced at around Rs 8 lakh, the Baleno RS will race against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI in the hot hatch segment in the country. The new Baleno RS will come equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, making it the second model after Fiat Abarth Punto to feature all-wheel disc brakes. Other features expected to be included are reverse camera, automatic climate control and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with Apple CarPlay.

