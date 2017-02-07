Baleno RS is one of the most anticipated Maruti Suzuki models of 2017 on account of its turbo-petrol engine. The first Maruti Suzuki car to be powered by the turbo-petrol engine was touted to hit the market in February, while a new report says it will take a little longer.

The performance variant of Baleno hatchback will be launched in March 2017, reported ET Auto citing a source close to the company. It will be the second launch of Maruti Suzuki this year after Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki showcased Baleno RS as a production ready concept at Auto Expo 2016. The go faster version's 1.0 litre Bossterjet engine was rumored to belt out 110bhp. However, in a huge setback to enthusiasts, specification sheet leaked in January indicated that the mill will develop only 100bhp at 5,500rpm. On the plus side, the detuned engine is expected to get better fuel efficiency. The mill will develop 150Nm of torque in Baleno RS between 1,700 and 4,500rpm mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

To differentiate it from the regular models of Baleno, the RS version will come with a sportier front and rear bumpers. The rear bumper will feature a dual-toned scheme with faux diffusers. The car will continue to get the V-shaped grille, while the projector headlamp is expected to be offered as standard. The model will also get side skirts and diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade besides RS badging at the rear. The Baleno RS will measure 3,995mm in length, 1,745mm in width, 1,510mm in height and 2,520mm in wheelbase.

One of the USPs of the Baleno RS is disc brakes on all four corners. Apart from Fiat Abarth Punto, RS will be the only affordable hatchback in the country with all-wheel disc brakes. The braking will be assisted by ABS, while dual airbags will be offered as standard fitment.

Interior will feature reverse camera and parking sensors, automatic climate control, electric folding wing mirrors and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation. Maruti Suzuki may also add a flat-bottom steering wheel and RS badging on the seat covers.